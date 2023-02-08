Everything Announced at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct on February 8, 2023 was full of sneak peeks, trailers, and reveals. Here is every announcement in one convenient place.

Pikmin 4

Nintendo finally showed more of Pikmin 4, which included a release date of July 21, 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3 and Volume 4

Nintendo showed more of Xenoblade Chronicle 3‘s third volume of DLC and teased Volume 4. Volume 3 launches on February 15.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Nintendo revealed a new Samba de Amigo game which is coming to Switch in the summer.

Fashion Dreamer

Build your own brand and become the ultimate influencer in Fashion Dreamer, coming to Nintendo Switch later this year! ??? pic.twitter.com/sL34dDUhQA — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) February 8, 2023

This new fashion game is launching exclusively on the Switch in 2023.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

This Dead Cells trailer revealed the release date for the crossover DLC: March 6. It’s coming to PS4, PC, and Xbox One on the same day, too, and will be $9.99.

Tron: Identity

This previously revealed Tron game from Bithell Games is coming out in April on Switch and PC.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

This newly announced remaster of the 2010 (or 2011 in North America) DS game is coming to Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4 in April.

DecaPolice

This newly announced RPG from Level 5 is coming in 2023.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Nintendo explained more about this upcoming Bayonetta prequel and broke down how its combat works.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave

This new DLC for Splatoon 3 has Inkopolis from the first game and more. The first wave launches in the spring. Wave 2 is called Side Order and is coming in the future. The Expansion Pass is now on the eShop.

Disney Illusion Island

The Direct showed more gameplay of the previously announced platformer. It’s releasing on July 28 on the Switch.

Fire Emblem Expansion Pass Wave 2, 3, and 4

New Emblems are coming in future waves of the Expansion Pass, including Hector, Soren, Camilla for Wave 2. Wave 3 will include Veronica, Chrom, and Robin. The fourth wave will include a story called Fell Xenologue. Wave 2 is out now.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Don’t Nod’s next game was announced and seems to keep in line with the studio’s prior narrative titles, but with a different art style. It’s coming to Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in June.

Octopath Traveler II

A demo for the RPG is out later today. Saves transfer to the full game.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie

This new remaster of Reroll has new features and content and releases on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 2. Those with Nintendo Switch Online will be able to download a trial from February 20 until February 26.

Sea of Stars

This long-awaited RPG from the team behind The Messenger is coming out on August 29 on PC, Switch, PS4, and PS5. A demo is coming today to the Switch.

Omega Strikers

This online multiplayer got a new trailer and comes to PC, Switch, iOS, and Android on April 27. News on other systems is coming soon.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

This is a remaster of the first three entries. It is releasing on the Switch and PC on June 1 and all three games will be available separately, too.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

This long-delayed tactical game finally has a release date: April 21. Pre-orders are now live.

Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Nintendo revealed more about this remaster of a past Kirby game, which includes a new epilogue starring Magolor. A demo will also be available later today on the eShop.

Game Boy Games on Nintendo Switch Online

Game Boy games are coming Nintendo Switch Online starting today. The launch lineup includes Tetris, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, Metroid II: Return of Samus, Wario Land 3, and Kirby’s Dream Land. Players can use Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, or Game Boy Pocket filters. More games are coming in the future including The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Pokémon: Trading Card Game, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble.

Game Boy Advance Games on Nintendo Switch Online

Game Boy Advance titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack starting today. The launch games include Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$, Kuru Kuru Kuruin, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. More titles like Metroid Fusion, Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun are coming in the future.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Metroid Prime Remastered is coming to Switch later today for $39.99 with new dual stick controls. This newly announced remaster is also getting a physical version on February 22.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

This detective game got a new trailer explaining its mechanics. It is releasing on June 30.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

These two GameCube games are coming to Switch in the summer, as was previously rumored.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

This new lifestyle game is coming to Switch sometime within the year.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

A new entry in the Professor Layton series is coming to Switch sometime in the future.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 4 DLC

Nintendo showed off more content that will be in this next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. This wave includes a Yoshi’s Island track and Birdo as a playable character. It drops sometime this spring and will be available for no extra cost for those for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Partner Montage

There also was a montage that had other announced games like Minecraft Legends, Blanc, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Have a Nice Death, WBS eBaseball: Power Pros, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Tales of Symphonia Remastered.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo revealed another trailer for the highly anticipated sequel and showed off its collector’s edition and amiibo.