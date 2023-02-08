Disney Illusion Island Trailer Sets Summer Release Date

The upcoming 2D platforming game Disney Illusion Island officially has a release date, with Nintendo confirming that the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive will launch on July 28, 2023.

The release date came during the latest Nintendo Direct, with pre-orders also beginning today on the Nintendo eShop. The game was initially revealed during Disney and Marvel Games’ Showcase at the ongoing D23 Expo and stars Disney icons Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

The latest look at the upcoming game shows off more of the split-screen action possible, as well as how gameplay will look with each specific character.

Sporting three different biomes, players will be tasked with visiting each new land and collecting pieces of the Book of Knowledge in order to help keep the island safe.

Players will seemingly be able to control all four characters, each of whom have their own special movesets, with Mickey able to bounce off walls, Minnie sporting a grappling hook, Donald excelling at swimming, and Goofy being able to throw some paint-like substance out to float and bounce around on.