Tron: Identity Trailer Reveals Release Date Window

During Nintendo’s latest Direct on Wednesday, the company revealed that the new Tron video game, Tron: Identity, will release in April 2023.

The game, which is developed by Bithell Games, sees developer Mike Bithell — who made the hit video game Thomas Was Alone in 2012 and John Wick Hex — now branching out into a much larger world in this latest game. No specific release date was listed, but the video did note that it was coming “first to consoles,” with the game listed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

During the brief discussion of the game during the Nintendo Direct, the game was teased as a “narrative puzzle adventure,” with players having to navigate through a “perilous world.” A small look at the game also showed off some of the art style and dialogue options set to appear in the game.

According to the Steam store listing for the game, Tron: Identity will be a visual novel adventure that follows Query, a detective program that’s tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken.

Currently, not much else is known about the game, but its brief features list on its Steam page does promise “a new extension of the Tron franchise,” including never-before-seen servers filled with original programs, as well as the ability to explore a brand-new Grid with its own unique structure.