Nintendo Adds Game Boy & Game Boy Advance Games to Switch Online

Nintendo added to its virtual console catalog today, announcing during its latest Nintendo Direct that both Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles would be available later today.

For subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online, the Game Boy catalog will come with nine games at launch, with more games to be added in the future. Three different screen filters — the Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, and Game Boy Color — options will also be available, as will local and online co-op play for up to 2 players. The list of games coming to the Game Boy virtual catalog at launch include:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Gargoyle’s Quest

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

For those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online as well as its Expansion Pass, the Game Boy Advance catalog will feature six games at launch, and will also feature online and local co-op for up to four players. The launch games for the virtual Game Boy Advance are:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minnish Cap

Both the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance virtual catalog will be available later today,