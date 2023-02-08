Metroid Prime Remastered Revealed for Switch

Metroid Prime celebrated its 20th anniversary in November 2022 and Nintendo is finally commemorating the occasion with a Switch port. A remaster of the first-person shooter is headed the Nintendo’s latest platform later today. A physical version is coming on February 22.

This remaster adds dual stick controls and will even have a control style that emulates the original. No price was announced.

This Metroid Prime remaster has been rumored for some time, as insiders like Jeff Grubb have been saying it has been done for a while. It’s also rumored that Nintendo might be planning to also rerelease Metroid Prime‘s two sequels, but details on those are a little shakier. After Grubb’s leak for the game didn’t come through, he repented by getting his long hair cut. However, it appears as though he only had the timing wrong.