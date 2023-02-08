Metroid Prime Remastered Revealed for Switch

By Michael Leri

Metroid Prime celebrated its 20th anniversary in November 2022 and Nintendo is finally commemorating the occasion with a Switch port. A remaster of the first-person shooter is headed the Nintendo’s latest platform later today. A physical version is coming on February 22.

This remaster adds dual stick controls and will even have a control style that emulates the original. No price was announced.

This Metroid Prime remaster has been rumored for some time, as insiders like Jeff Grubb have been saying it has been done for a while. It’s also rumored that Nintendo might be planning to also rerelease Metroid Prime‘s two sequels, but details on those are a little shakier. After Grubb’s leak for the game didn’t come through, he repented by getting his long hair cut. However, it appears as though he only had the timing wrong.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related