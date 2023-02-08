Samba de Amigo: Party Central Announced for Switch

By Michael Leri

After more than a decade of dormancy, Sega’s Brazilian monkey is back. The company announced Samba de Amigo: Party Central for the Nintendo Switch, and it will be releasing during the summer for $39.99.

This follow-up will feature 40 songs that range from EDM to pop to Latin, and more will be available through post-launch DLC. Gameplay seems to revolve around moving and shaking the controllers to mimic the character on the screen, but it will have a “wide variety” of mini-games and costumes to unlock. There’s also an eight-player party mode users can play online.

This is the first full Samba de Amigo game since the 2008 Wii entry developed by Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. Samba de Amigo originally came out on the Dreamcast in 1999, which was followed up by Samba de Amigo: Ver. 2000, a Japan-only upgrade of the original.

While it is a new announcement, it did previously leak on Twitter. User SnoopyTech posted the game’s description, screen shots, and box art a few hours before the stream went live.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is ComingSoon's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related