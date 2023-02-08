Samba de Amigo: Party Central Announced for Switch

After more than a decade of dormancy, Sega’s Brazilian monkey is back. The company announced Samba de Amigo: Party Central for the Nintendo Switch, and it will be releasing during the summer for $39.99.

This follow-up will feature 40 songs that range from EDM to pop to Latin, and more will be available through post-launch DLC. Gameplay seems to revolve around moving and shaking the controllers to mimic the character on the screen, but it will have a “wide variety” of mini-games and costumes to unlock. There’s also an eight-player party mode users can play online.

This is the first full Samba de Amigo game since the 2008 Wii entry developed by Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. Samba de Amigo originally came out on the Dreamcast in 1999, which was followed up by Samba de Amigo: Ver. 2000, a Japan-only upgrade of the original.

While it is a new announcement, it did previously leak on Twitter. User SnoopyTech posted the game’s description, screen shots, and box art a few hours before the stream went live.