The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Drops Alongside Collector’s Edition & Amiibo Reveal

After a few small teases, Nintendo has finally revealed more about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Breath of the Wild sequel got a new trailer during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct. It is still slated for May 12 and will be $69.99, a $10 bump up from Nintendo’s typical price.

This new trailer sets up more of the story, while still retaining some of the game’s secrets. It even showcases some of its gameplay systems, which includes grounded and flying vehicles, grinding on rails, new arrow types, different enemies to fight, and more.

Tears of the Kingdom will also have a collector’s edition as well as an amiibo. The collector’s edition will be $129.99 and include a pin set, steelbook, copy of the game, poster, and art book. The amiibo has Link seemingly using one of his new powers and will unlock a new paraglider skin. Other Zelda amiibo will also unlock different skins for the paraglider, too.

There were rumors that this would come with the announcement of its $69.99 price point, which Nintendo confirmed a little after the show. This $10 hike started leaking out on February 7 through various retailers, including the eShop.