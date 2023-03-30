Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Panther Is Turning Into Actual Panther-Man, Cap Gets New MCU Variants

Crystal Dynamics is adding even more new skins to Marvel’s Avengers that will arrive for free in the game’s last big patch that’s dropping on March 31. Captain America is getting unhelmed and slightly darker versions of his Avengers: Endgame suit, while Black Panther is turning into an actual giant humanoid cat.

As noted by the game’s Twitter account, Black Panther’s Earth X costume is from the “Earth X” comic series where exposure to Terrigen mutates T’Challa and turns him into a human-panther hybrid. The short clip in the tweet shows this mutated hero in action and pairs him with the Capwolf version of Captain America and Werehawk version of Hawkeye.

Captain America is also receiving two new spins on his Avengers: Endgame skin. One is a helmet-free variant, while the other is the armor from the climactic finale of the film. While the the latter looks extremely similar to the base version of the Endgame suit that made its way to the game in June 2021, this latest rendition is just a little dirtier and darker. The studio started releasing premium unhelmed variants of skins in late 2022, which many criticized for being too expensive.

Crystal Dynamics has not confirmed if yet another skin will come to the game in its final substantial update. However, it has announced new costumes (one each for Iron Man, Black Widow, and Thor) every other day this week so far. An artist’s portfolio and datamined information also point to the team adding a mohawked variant of Hawkeye’s Avengers: Endgame outfit on that final day.