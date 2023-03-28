Marvel’s Avengers’ Black Widow Is Getting a Final New MCU Skin

Crystal Dynamics is already giving away every existing skin in Marvel’s Avengers when the last substantial patch goes live on March 31. However, it is also adding one more new costume to the pile: Black Widow’s getup from the 2012 Avengers film.

"Let me put you on hold."



? Black Widow's Outfit inspired by 'Marvel Studios' The Avengers' is a new Outfit available for free to all players, alongside nearly all Marketplace items, when Update 2.8 goes live on March 31. pic.twitter.com/fABB36KSwW — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 28, 2023

As noted by the game’s official Twitter account, Black Widow’s skin from the first team-oriented Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be free in the marketplace on the same day as the big update. Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Thor already have their duds from the same film in the game, but Hulk didn’t get his outfit from that specific movie.

It wasn’t a given that Crystal Dynamics would release even more new skins in lieu of support being pulled. However, the studio also announced it was giving away a War Machine-inspired Iron Man skin to every player who has earned a trophy or achievement in the game (or earns one before April 1). It’s not quite a trend, but it’s possible that the developer has more free skins in store before that final large patch drops.