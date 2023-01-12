Marvel’s Avengers’ Thor Loses Helmet in New MCU Skin Variant

Crystal Dynamics keeps trucking on with the trend of selling Marvel Cinematic Universe skins in Marvel’s Avengers sans the helmet. The studio is now selling a helmetless variant of Thor’s skin from the 2011 self-titled movie.

This “unhelmed” variant made its way into the store on January 12 and costs 500 Credits (around $5) for those who have the original version. There is also a bundle that sells both for 1,900 Credits and a listing that has just the helmet-free one for 1,400 Credits. The outfit with the helmet initially came to the game on April 14, 2022.

Putting helmetless variations of MCU costumes is a recent trend for Crystal Dynamics that started with the team selling another version of Captain America’s 2012 Avengers skin that showed Cap’s head in full. Many have voiced their complaints about this practice in the replies to tweets about these skins, noting that such small changes should be free for owners of the base costume. This one has also been specifically called out since, without the helmet, it looks strikingly similar to the skin from the 2012 Avengers film.

The associated War Table post also notes that the limited Rooskaya Protocols event enters its second week and that Thor, Hulk, and Black Panther all get triple the experience until January 19. All takedowns, emotes, and nameplates and most MCU and non-MCU outfits are also 50% for those characters, too.