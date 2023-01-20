Marvel’s Avengers Support Ending Soon, All Cosmetics Will Be Free

A recent report alleged that Crystal Dynamics was going to announce that it was ending support for Marvel’s Avengers as soon as next week. However, the studio has jumped ahead and confirmed the report that it is ceasing support for the title in the near future.

As detailed in a new blog post, Crystal Dynamics explained that the 2.8 patch will be the final update for the game and will drop on March 31. While the aforementioned report noted that this 2.8 update would include traversal changes, the official post wasn’t as specific and only referred to any tweaks as “balance updates.” No new content will come to Marvel’s Avengers after and players will no longer be able to buy Credits. They will instead be converted into various other currencies, as the table below shows. Crystal Dynamics is also not offering any refunds on Credits.

No new cosmetics are coming to the Marketplace, either. And to show its appreciation for the fans, every single skin, takedown, emote, and nameplate from its Marketplace, Challenge Cards, and Shipments will be completely free for everyone who owns the game (which includes those who have it through Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Extra) starting March 31. Spider-Man, however, will remain a PlayStation-exclusive hero.

Marvel’s Avengers, like many Marvel games before it, will be delisted from digital storefronts on September 30 (but owners can still reinstall it at any time after). The game will be playable solo and in multiplayer after that, but Crystal Dynamics noted that it “can’t guarantee that [it] will be able to address issues that occur due to unforeseen circumstances.” Essentially, servers will stay online for the foreseeable future, but the studio likely won’t be able to fix issues that pop up after September, as it will presumably be working on the next Tomb Raider.

Crystal Dynamics said that the decision to move on from the game “was made in conjunction with [its] partners” and “that now was the right time to make this change.” The game was continually criticized for various issues that started at its launch in August 2020 and never stopped. Even Square Enix said Crystal Dynamics wasn’t the right fit before it sold the studio in May 2022. The team even started facing backlash recently when it started selling “unhelmed” versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe skins, which are just the existing MCU costumes but without helmets.