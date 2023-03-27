Iron Man’s Final Marvel’s Avengers Skin Gives Him War Machine Armor

Marvel’s Avengers is getting its final big update later this week on March 31, and Crystal Dynamics is giving players one last gift. Iron Man’s Variable Threat Response Battle Suit, which the team only just revealed, will be granted to anyone who has unlocked at least one trophy or achievement in the game before April 1. This War Machine armor will show up in players’ inventory once that 2.8 update rolls out.

As a thank-you to all the players who've enjoyed our game since launch, we have a gift for you! ?



? Iron Man's 'Variable Threat Response Battle Suit' will be granted when Update 2.8 goes live this week to players who've earned at least one Trophy/Achievement before April 1. pic.twitter.com/D4KJVNg9Tj — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 27, 2023

The studio revealed this skin on its Twitter account along with a short montage of it in action (with a voice actor that strangely doesn’t sound like Nolan North, who voiced Iron Man in the game). The outfit fittingly shares the name of War Machine’s armor and even seems to have some parallels to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the suit, especially the Justin Hammer-tweaked design seen in Iron Man 2 with the minigun on the right shoulder. That Mark I version of the armor even has a similar name in the film.

Unless Crystal Dynamics is still holding more surprises for Marvel’s Avengers‘ last substantial update, this will likely be Iron Man’s final new suit and the last new costume in the game. All skins for every character will be free, though, as the team announced in its blog detailing how support for the superhero action RPG is coming to an end.