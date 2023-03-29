Marvel’s Avengers’ Thor Is Channeling Prehistoric Odin for His Next Costume

Thor is going to take after his father with his next new Marvel’s Avengers skin. Crystal Dynamics announced that the hero would be receiving an outfit modeled after Odin’s appearance in Marvel Legacy Vol. 1 showing his days as a prehistoric Avenger. It’ll go live on March 31 with the last big update.

? Behold! Thor's '1,000,000 B.C.' Outfit as a free Outfit for all players, depicting the Hero as Odin from the Phoenix Force's prehistoric Avengers lineup!



This Outfit will be granted to all players for free when Update 2.8 goes live on March 31! pic.twitter.com/YWI2W4mKTg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 29, 2023

The game’s Twitter account revealed this 1,000,000 B.C. skin and released a short video of it in action. While it will be the newest, it will be one of the many cosmetics Crystal Dynamics is releasing for free in the aforementioned update.

The studio has been unveiling more and more free skins throughout the week, making it somewhat a pattern. It announced that a new skins for Iron Man and Black Window on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. And with this Thor skin, it seems as though Crystal Dynamics is making one last push as that game winds down. It’s not confirmed that more new skins will be revealed over the next two days, though, but it is possible, given the last few days.