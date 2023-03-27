MultiVersus Is Going Offline, Full Launch Coming Later

MultiVersus had quite the launch and a consistent drip of new characters. That trickle abruptly stopped after Marvin the Martian’s release in November 2022. A drop-off in support doesn’t usually bode well for live service games, and Player First Games has now announced that the platform fighter would be going offline. However, in an unusual twist, it will be coming back and fully launching sometime in early 2024 with more content, features, and modes.

Game Director Tony Huynh spoke about this move in a video on the game’s social channels. The game will be pulled from digital storefronts on April 4 and will go completely offline on June 25, which means no online play of any kind will be allowed after that date. Players will still be able to play the game locally, jump into training mode, and reinstall the game after June 25 if they’ve added it to their library before April 4.

Everything players currently have will transfer over to this new release, including progress, Gleamium, battle pass tokens, character tickets, and “any other in-game items” according to the game’s newly updated FAQ. Gleamium, the game’s premium currency, will also not be purchasable after April 4.

Huynh thanked players for their support and explained why this move was happening, saying it was an “important learning opportunity for [the team] and a stepping stone to the next phase of MultiVersus.” He also strongly implied that updates for this new version would be more regular.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do,” said Huynh. “As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”

MultiVersus‘ open beta has had two seasons of content so far and has gotten a slew of new characters like LeBron James, Rick, Morty, Gizmo, Stripe, Black Adam, and the aforementioned Marvin the Martian. There were also multiple datamines that pointed to other characters possibly making their way into the game in various forms like Mark Hamill’s Joker, Beetlejuice, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix, Ted Lasso, Mortal Kombat, and more.