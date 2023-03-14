Tekken 8’s Marshall Law Trailer Has Nunchucks & Speedy Combos

Bandai Namco has been running through popular Tekken fighters for its character-specific trailers, and the latest one is no different. This newest Tekken 8 trailer is all about Marshall Law, the series’ Bruce Lee-esque combatant.

The footage has Law (who is not to be confused with his son, Forest Law) throwing down against Paul Phoenix, his longtime friend who was also the subject of the last trailer. It shows off his speed and nunchucks, which he has used in various other games. Like the other trailers, these moves show off a combination of new and old attacks, some of which take advantage of the game’s new Heat system. Law has also been in previous trailers, but this one is the first to be focused solely on him.

This latest trailer does not have a release date attached to it, as Bandai Namco has yet to announce when the fighting game is coming out.