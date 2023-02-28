New Tekken 8 Trailer Has Jin Kazama Beating Up His Dad

By Michael Leri

Series staple Jin Kazama starred in Tekken 8‘s debut trailer, but he’s now finally got his own. This latest gameplay trailer gives a brief overview of his fighting style, which he shows off by beating up his father, Kazuya Mishima (who also recently got his own trailer).

Jin’s gameplay footage runs through a number of his attacks, some of which are familiar ones he’s had for some time, while others are completely new. A handful of them even utilize Tekken 8‘s various Rage mechanics, which a couple members from the developer recently explained in great detail.

This newest footage still doesn’t reveal when Tekken 8 might be coming out, as Bandai Namco has yet to slap a more formal release window on it.

