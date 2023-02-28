New Tekken 8 Trailer Has Jin Kazama Beating Up His Dad

Series staple Jin Kazama starred in Tekken 8‘s debut trailer, but he’s now finally got his own. This latest gameplay trailer gives a brief overview of his fighting style, which he shows off by beating up his father, Kazuya Mishima (who also recently got his own trailer).

Jin’s gameplay footage runs through a number of his attacks, some of which are familiar ones he’s had for some time, while others are completely new. A handful of them even utilize Tekken 8‘s various Rage mechanics, which a couple members from the developer recently explained in great detail.

This newest footage still doesn’t reveal when Tekken 8 might be coming out, as Bandai Namco has yet to slap a more formal release window on it.