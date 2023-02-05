Tekken 8 Trailer Welcomes Nina Williams Back to the Series

A new Tekken 8 trailer has been released highlighting the return of its iconic assassin, Nina Williams.

Nina, whose popularity led to the character starring in the spin-off title Death by Degrees, has been a mainstay of the fighting game series. First introduced in the original Tekken, her assassination background has led her to the Iron Fist tournament several times and she often clashes with her sister, Anna Williams.

Check out the Tekken 8 Nina Williams trailer below:

“This latest saga begins where the previous title left off, with a world mired deep in the devastating war between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama,” says the Tekken 8 description. “After suffering what seems to be a defeat from Kazuya, Jin faces his own fate. His mother, Jun Kazama, appears after her absence from the Tekken franchise to try and turn the tide in this blood feud.”

Tekken 8 is set to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No release date has been announced as of yet.