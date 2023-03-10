Tekken 8’s Paul Phoenix Trailer Shows the Iconic Brute & His New Hairstyle

Paul Phoenix has been in every Tekken game, so his appearance in Tekken 8 is not surprising, especially since he’s been in past trailers. However, Bandai Namco has released one specifically focused on the American brawler, which shows off his new moves and haircut.

While Paul’s tall hair has been an iconic part of his look in the past, he also previously had his hair down for Tekken 4, albeit in a slightly different manner. Executive Director Katsuhiro Harada explained this new look to IGN when the game’s story trailer dropped in December 2022. He said the team wanted to make Tekken 8 feel like a new title and was trying to strike the right balance of old and new with its character designs. Harada also made it clear that players will still be able to equip Paul’s signature tall hairstyle in the customization options.

This new trailer, however, has him using all sorts of new and familiar moves. Some utilize the Heat system, which Harada recently broke down with Game Director Kohei Ikeda, while others have been in other Tekken games, as has been the case with the other character trailers. Paul can also be seen punching through a brick wall that’s somehow in the fighting arena, riding his motorcycle, and flexing so hard that his sleeve rips.

This latest footage still doesn’t reveal when Tekken 8 might be releasing, as Bandai Namco has yet to announce a more formal release window.