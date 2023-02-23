Report: Konami Will Be at E3, Possibly With MGS3 Remake & New Castlevania

Konami was said to be reviving its big three franchises — Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and Castlevania — but it has only officially announced that it is bringing back the spookiest one of the trio. However, a recent report has now stated that those other two revivals will make a big splash around E3.

According to Video Games Chronicle’s new podcast (around 11 minutes in), Konami is slated to have a sizeable E3 presence because the company will likely show the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and a new Castlevania (and probably at least some of its many Silent Hill games).

“Konami is going to have a pretty big E3 from my understanding,” said Editor in Chief Andy Robinson. “It’s been brewing for a while, but I believe this E3 is going to be when you’re going to start to see more of that. […] I’m pretty sure they’ll have an E3 booth, and they’ll probably hold a lot of this stuff at a platform holder media event.”

He then went on to speculate that it could be at whatever PlayStation does (which wouldn’t technically be a part of E3), given the relationship Konami has had with Sony in the past and present, as the Silent Hill 2 remake is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. Robinson also stated that he understood that the Castlevania game is the furthest along and that he expects the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake to be there and didn’t go into more detail.

Robinson, who originally reported about the franchise revivals in 2021, then brought up another part of that report: the Metal Gear Solid remasters. He said Konami had made the plans to re-release these older games a few years ago (although it wasn’t clear exactly which ones), but wasn’t sure if that was still the case and understood that there was internal debate within the company about how to go about it. Robinson also speculated that the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was going to act as a test for these ports.

Konami has not commented on the reports or hinted that big things were on the way. However, Quinton Flynn, most known for playing Raiden in the Metal Gear series, recently told players to “stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks” with a winking emoji when replying to a post about a Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance sequel and Metal Gear showcase.

Castlevania DLC is also headed to the beloved roguelite Dead Cells on March 6. This echoes the Silent Hill DLC that came to Dead by Daylight in 2020, which preceded the Silent Hill revival by a few years.