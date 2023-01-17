Metal Gear Actor Teases Upcoming Announcements

Konami reemerged from its hiding place by revealing a ton of Silent Hill games in a recent showcase. Reports alleged that the publisher was planning something similar for Metal Gear and now one of the franchise’s most prominent voice actors has hinted that these rumored reveals are coming rather soon.

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks ? — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

Quinton Flynn, who has been Raiden’s voice actor since 2001’s Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, responded to a user on Twitter who was also replying to someone else regarding Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance‘s incoming anniversary. When the user brought up a possible Revengeance sequel and Metal Gear showcase, Flynn simply said to stay “tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks” with an winking emoji.

Konami has not announced a Metal Gear showcase. However, Video Games Chronicle reported in October 2021 that Konami was planning on reviving Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear. This report alleged that multiple remasters were in the works and that Virtuos was remaking Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. It wasn’t clear what entries were getting remastered, though. A Virtuos employee also said shortly after the team was making an “unannounced [triple-A] action adventure game remake.”

That 2021 report also noted that Bloober Team and an unknown Japanese studio were making Silent Hill games, which have both been confirmed at this point, lending credence to the elements in the article relating to Metal Gear. Producer Noriaki Okamura, who has worked on a number of Metal Gear Solid games, also said in Famitsu that 2023 “will be a year of many announcements.” These two instances do heavily imply that something Metal Gear Solid-related is in the works, but nothing has been officially confirmed.