Dead Cells’ Castlevania DLC Trailer Is a Nostalgic Tease

Dead Cells was always likened to Castlevania and its upcoming DLC that was announced during The Game Awards makes that link even more clear. Motion Twin dropped a new trailer for this crossover expansion, showing more of these new levels in action.

The trailer begins with a nod to the intro of the original Castlevania, as it has The Beheaded walking up to the gates leading to the castle. It then quickly cuts between various iconic locations from the series, while also showing off a few of its notable enemies and weapons. The trailer then reiterates that Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will release in Q1 2023 for an undisclosed price on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

There will be two new biomes, 14 weapons, 20 outfits, three bosses, 51 original Castlevania tracks, 12 tracks that have been reimagined with Dead Cells‘ style, and a bunch of different foes that have all been changed to reflect Dead Cells‘ frantic pace. The outfits will let players look like Alucard, Richter Belmont, Simon Belmont, Maria Renard, Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Dracula himself, while Dracula and Death are two of its three bosses. Motion Twin also said Return to Castlevania was the biggest expansion yet and a “labor of love” for the teams involved.

Aside from a few ports, Castlevania has been dormant for years ever since the widely panned Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 from 2014. However, a report has indicated that Konami is planning to revive the series alongside Metal Gear and Silent Hill, the latter of which has already been confirmed (while the former has been hinted at).