Sony Pictures is reportedly eyeing Anne Hathaway to headline their Barbie movie

Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway appears to be going all the way from amazing Colossal star down to a height of about 11.5 inches. Per The Tracking Board, Hathaway is Sony Pictures‘ top choice to headline the upcoming Barbie movie, replacing Trainwreck star Amy Schumer, who exited the project earlier this year due to schedule conflicts. The outlet stresses that Hathaway’s casting is far from a done deal, however, and no official offer has yet been put on the table. They also bring word that the Barbie movie appears to have a helmer in Fun Mom Dinner director Alethea Jones.

From princess to president, mermaid to movie star, Mattel‘s Barbie has done it all through her more than 150 careers. The world’s most popular doll has gained valuable experiences and shown her fans that anything is possible for a modern woman. The toy line launched in 1959 and brings in $2 billion dollars annually.

The Barbie movie screenplay arrives from Hilary Winston (The LEGO Ninjago Movie, the Bad Teacher TV series) with Schumer and her sister Kim Caramele having done a rewrite. Oscar winner Diablo Cody was also working on the screenplay at the studio back in 2015. Winston’s script is said to follow a misfit living in a land of perfect Barbies, who comes to the real world where her being/looking different turns into an asset. The film has been described as being a contemporary spin on beauty, feminism and identity in the comedic fantasy vein of Splash, Enchanted or Big.

Barbie is being produced by Walter F. Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and Amy Pascal.

Although the release date could still easily shift, especially in the absence of a confirmed director or star, the Barbie movie is currently set to hit the big screen on June 29, 2018.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)