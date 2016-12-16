10 contenders remain in the VFX Oscar race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that 10 films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 89th Academy Awards.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

Arrival

The BFG

Captain America: Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will now be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, January 7, 2017. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.