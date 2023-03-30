House of the Dragon Season 3 Has Already Been Mapped Out

Despite the second season of the hit Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon having not premiered yet, a third season is already being eyed.

According to a recent report from Deadline that revealed the second season would be shortened and when it’ll premiere, it’s mentioned that a third season of the series has already been “mapped out” and could be greenlit soon. The report mentions HBO is “seriously considering” committing to having a third season move ahead with scripts, casting, and other production plans.

It’s unclear how many seasons the show will last, the report notes, but showrunner and producer Ryan Condal has been working with author George R.R. Martin. The two have gone back and forth on whether or not it will take three or four seasons to tell the full story of his novel Fire & Blood.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It takes place 200 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in 2019.