House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode Count Revealed, Shorter Than Season 1

The House of the Dragon Season 2 episode count has been revealed and some fans will be disappointed as the second installment of the Game of Thrones prequel.

Per a report from Deadline, which notes that it will likely premiere in the summer of 2024, the House of the Dragon Season 2 episode count sits at eight episodes long. That is two episodes less than the first season, which was ten episodes long.

Originally, it was set to be a 10-episode arc, although due to some script rewrites it was trimmed down to just eight. While Warner Bros. has become notorious for cost-cutting measures lately, this is said to purely be a creative decision due to the story structure. Not much is known about the upcoming season, although it has been said that more dragons will be featured.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and the downfall of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria. It takes place 200 years before the events of the award-winning series adaptation of Game of Thrones, which aired its final episode in 2019.

The first season was led by Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It also featured Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Graham McTavish, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Bill Patterson, Gavin Spokes, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.