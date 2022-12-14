WWE Releases Mandy Rose Over Risqué FanTime Page

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released from the professional wrestling organization. This surprising move comes one day after Rose (real name Amanda Rose Saccomanno) dropped the championship on NXT television.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the release is due to the content of Mandy Rose’s FanTime page, which featured risqué photos and videos of Rose. “WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page,” explained Sapp. “They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal.”

Given the WWE’s desire to tone down its programming in the past decade and a half, the move makes sense. While the company once collaborated with Playboy and Girls Gone Wild, along with putting on racy storylines, it has mostly been a PG-13 product since 2008.

Rose began her WWE career in 2015 after being on the reality show Tough Enough. She debuted on the main roster in 2017 and wrestled on both SmackDown and Raw until she switched to the developmental NXT brand in 2021. Since then, Rose had been a mainstay of the USA Network show and was the NXT Women’s Champion for 413 days, which ended last night at the hands of Roxanne Perez. Rose also had prominent storylines with Sonya Deville and Otis over her career.