Your Place or Mine Trailer Previews Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon Rom-Com

The first official Your Place or Mine trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy film starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher is out now, previewing the pair of opposites coming together.

The new film, which releases globally on Netflix on February 10, 2023, sees Kutcher and Witherspoon star alongside Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn. The film is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, with Jason Bateman and Witherspoon serving as producers alongside Michael Costigan, Lauren Neustadter, and McKenna.

Check out the first Your Place or Mine trailer below:

“Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites,” reads the logline for the upcoming film. “She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine will be available globally on Netflix on February 10, 2023.