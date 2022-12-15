Your Place or Mine: First Look at Netflix Rom-Com Starring Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher

Netflix has unveiled the first official images for its upcoming romantic comedy film Your Place or Mine, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The new film, which releases globally on Netflix on February 10, 2023, sees Kutcher and Witherspoon star alongside Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn. The film is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, with Jason Bateman and Witherspoon serving as producers alongside Michael Costigan, Lauren Neustadter, and McKenna.

Check out the first Your Place or Mine images below:

Your Place or Mine (2023). Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn, Ashton Kutcher as Peter. Cr. Netflix

Your Place or Mine (2023), Steve Zahn as Zen. Cr. Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Wesley Kimmel as Jack, Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn. Cr. Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Jesse Williams as Theo Martin. Cr. Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Tig Notaro as Alicia, Ashton Kutcher as Peter. Cr. Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022

Your Place or Mine (2023), Zoe Chao as Minka. Cr. Netflix © 2022

“Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites,” reads the logline for the upcoming film. “She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine will be available globally on Netflix on February 10, 2023.