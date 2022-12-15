All Stars: Reese Witherspoon to Lead Amazon Cheerleading Comedy Series

Deadline brings word that Amazon Studios has successfully won the rights to the upcoming half-hour comedy series titled All Stars, which is set to be led by Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. After winning a bidding competition against other major streamers, Prime Video immediately ordered two seasons of the series.

All Stars is created and executive produced by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), who will also serve as the showrunner and director for the series. The series will feature Witherspoon playing a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach, “who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of students – and herself – how to be All Stars.”

The project is loosely inspired by the real-life story of a Southern American woman named Andrea Kulberg, who went to the UK to teach cheerleading to British teens. In addition to starring, the Legally Blonde actress will also be executive producing through her Hello Sunshine banner along with Lauren Neustadter. Apart from All Stars, Witherspoon and Brosh McKenna are also currently working on the upcoming romantic comedy film Your Place or Mine which is set to premiere on Netflix next year.

“We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars!” Head of Amazon and MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Aline Brosh McKenna’s pitch delivered it all—originality, an iconic lead character, and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere. We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline, and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience.”

This marks Witherspoon’s first solo leading TV project in the comedy genre, after previously starring in the acclaimed dramas Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. She will also next be seen in the upcoming third season of The Morning Show, which, according to the outlet, is her final season in her current three-season deal with Apple. Given this new TV commitment, it’s still unclear whether or not Witherspoon would be signing on for a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ drama.