Warner Bros. Removes Untitled DC Movie From 2023 Schedule

Alongside the change to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s release date, an untitled DC movie has been removed from the 2023 schedule altogether.

The movie, which is referred to as The Untitled DC Film, was previously set to release on September 22, 2023. The movie has been removed from this year’s schedule, leaving DC’s 2023 theatrical output to consist of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first Blue Beetle trailer was just recently released ahead of the movie’s August 18 release date, previewing the Xolo Maridueña-led superhero movie. Before that, though, The Flash will be releasing on June 16.

The DC Universe’s first phase, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.