Upcoming DCU Schedule Detailed by James Gunn, 10 Projects Announced

As promised, James Gunn revealed some of the upcoming DC Universe schedule today, giving fans a better look at what to expect from DC Studios in the future.

Currently, the DCU schedule is as follows:

— Out March 17, 2023. The sequel sees Zachary Levi return as the titular hero, who finds himself fighting against the Daughters of Atlas portrayed by Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren. The Flash — Out June 16, 2023. Ezra Miller returns to the DC Universe as Barry Allen and travels back in time attempting to prevent his mother’s murder. The cast also includes Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as different versions of Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

— Out August 18, 2023. Xolo Maridueña brings Jaime Reyes into the DCU fold. Originally set for an HBO Max release, it is now arriving in theaters and features George Lopez and Susan Sarandon. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — Out December 25, 2023. The second Aquaman movie sees Jason Momoa return as the hero alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, who looks for revenge after the death of his father.

Coming in the future are the following 10 projects:

Creature Commandos — a seven-episode animated series written by Gunn. It is already in production. It’s a modern take on the team of monsters that were assembled to fight Nazis. The voice cast will also portray the live-action version of the characters if the anti-heroes show up in movies or shows.

— a Supergirl movie that will be based on the Tom King miniseries. Swamp Thing — a DC horror movie that will close out the first chapter of the new DCU.

With a clear vision ahead, the DC Universe can now move forward to a unified goal rather than feeling disjointed.