Blue Beetle Trailer Gives First Look at DC’s Newest Superhero

The first Blue Beetle trailer for DC Studios‘ upcoming superhero movie has dropped ahead of the movie’s August 18 release. The trailer shows the titular hero — played by Xolo Maridueña — gaining his powers through alien biotechnology and previews his journey as he becomes accustomed to being a superhero.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

Check out the Blue Beetle trailer below:

The Blue Beetle movie is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.