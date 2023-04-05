Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom Release Date Moved Up by DC

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom‘s release date has been changed by DC Studios, though fans will likely be pleased with the result.

The Aquaman sequel’s release date has been moved up five days from its original December 25, 2023 release to December 20, 2023. The superhero movie has switched places with The Color Purple, which was changed from December 20, 2023 to December 25, 2023. It will be the fourth DC Studios movie to release this year, after the recent sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and Blue Beetle.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is once again directed by Wan from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The sequel features the return of Jason Momoa as he reprises the leading role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Joining him are returning cast members including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Amber Heard as Mera, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

It will also feature the introduction of new cast members, Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek Indya Moore (Pose, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Vincent Regan (300, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), and Chinese-Portuguese actress Jani Zhao (Jogo Duplo, The Sugar Captains) in her first major Hollywood film and English-language feature debut.

Aquaman 2 is produced by Wan and frequent collaborator Peter Safran. Wan previously teased that the sequel will feature a more serious and relevant story as well as some horror elements.

Based on the DC character created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger in 1941, Aquaman had earned a gross of over $1 billion at the global box office, making it one of Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing DC film. The character made its live-action film debut in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and also later reprise the superhero role in Justice League.