Kevin Feige: MCU Phase 5 Is About Connecting the Big Picture

The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, MCU Phase 5 will be about is helping to connect things to the bigger picture, the Multiverse.

Speaking to Marvel.com during the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere, Feige was asked about how he felt about Phase 4 of the MCU. To Feige, he said, the team at Marvel Studios wanted the Infinity Saga to feel complete following Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. For Phase 4, it was more about “experimentation, introduction, and reintroduction” rather than telling an overarching story.

“We wanted the Infinity Saga to feel complete after Endgame and Far From Home,” said Feige. “But Phase 4, as I’ve said, was all about experimentation, introduction, and reintroduction. And we took our time to have fun, and play in genres we hadn’t played in before, and do all sorts of fun things with these characters.”

When it comes to Phase 5, however, there will still be some more stand-alone films and experimentation, but that things are building towards one “big picture,” which is the multiverse.

“Kicking off Phase 5, we’ll continue that,” Feige said. “Like in the Infinity Saga, there will be stand-alone films within the next two phases. But it really is, as you will certainly see in Quantumania, heading towards the very, very big picture. And as we’ve already announced, that big picture is the Multiverse Saga in a very, very big way.”

Phase 5 of the MCU is set to be comprised of six films — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade — and seven total television series on Disney + — What If…? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again — making up 13 total projects.

If all stays according to play, Phase 5 is set to conclude in mid-2024 and will very swiftly be followed later that year by Deadpool 3, which is set to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.