What’s Leaving Hulu at the End of December

The original Blade trilogy is leaving Hulu in December 2022.

Way before superhero movies became cool, New Line Cinema adapted into live-action films Blade, the half-vampire who hunts vampires. The task of portraying the titular antihero was assigned to Wesley Snipes. Combined, the three films grossed over $400 million at the global box office. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan as a supporting character, the “daywalker” made its debut in the comic book The Tomb of Dracula #10 in July 1973. Currently, Marvel Studios are working on the second iteration of Blade starring Mahershala Ali, but the project is currently having some production issues.

TV Series & Movies Leaving Hulu in December 2022

What to Watch on Hulu Before December 31

  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • About Last Night (1986)
  • About Time (2013)
  • Adaptation. (2002)
  • Along Came Polly (2004)
  • America’s Sweethearts (2001)
  • American Ultra (2015)
  • An American Citizen (1992)
  • Anaconda (1997)
  • Another Earth (2011)
  • Baby Boy (2001)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Beerfest (2006)
  • Beyond JFK (1991)
  • Billboard Dad (1999)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade 2 (2002)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Blast From The Past (1999)
  • Blazing Saddles (1974)
  • Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Call (2013)
  • Casino (1995)
  • Catch and Release (2006)
  • Cedar Rapids (2011)
  • City of Angels (1998)
  • The Collection (2012)
  • The Covenant (2006)
  • Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • The Descendants (2011)
  • Desperado (1995)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
  • Don’t Say A Word (2001)
  • Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
  • Drive Angry 3D (2011)
  • Evil Dead (2013)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
  • Father of the Bride (1991)
  • Father of the Bride II (1995)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Fired Up! (2009)
  • The Fisher King (1991)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • The Fugitive (1993)
  • Gandhi (1982)
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Good Shepherd (2006)
  • The Gospel (2005)
  • Grandma’s Boy (2006)
  • The Green Hornet (2011)
  • Hall Pass (2011)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • Higher Learning (1995)
  • Hulk (2003)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Kusama: Infinity (2018)
  • Labios Rojos (2011)
  • Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
  • Looper (2012)
  • Lords of Dogtown (2005)
  • Lost In Space (1998)
  • Mama (2013)
  • The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
  • Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
  • Maverick (1994)
  • The New Age (1994)
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
  • Ninja Assassin (2009)
  • Norman (2017)
  • Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
  • Notes on a Scandal (2006)
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Passport to Paris (1999)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
  • Phantom (2013)
  • The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Philadelphia (1993)
  • The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • Poetic Justice (1993)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
  • Q & A (1990)
  • Robot And Frank (2012)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
  • Short Circuit (1986)
  • Silent Hill (2006)
  • Sinister 2 (2015)
  • The Sixth Sense (1999)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2 (2013)
  • Snakes On A Plane (2006)
  • Spanglish (2004)
  • Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
  • Stir Crazy (1980)
  • Stripes (1981)
  • Stripper (1986)
  • Sunchaser (1996)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • Switching Goals (1999)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • That Night (1993)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • Todo Cambia (2000)
  • The Transporter (2002)
  • Turtle Beach (1992)
  • Twister (1996)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Unbreakable (2000)
  • Undercover Brother (2002)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)
  • The Watch (2012)
  • What a Girl Wants (2003)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • X-Men (2000)
  • Year One (2009)
