What’s Leaving Hulu at the End of December

The original Blade trilogy is leaving Hulu in December 2022.

Way before superhero movies became cool, New Line Cinema adapted into live-action films Blade, the half-vampire who hunts vampires. The task of portraying the titular antihero was assigned to Wesley Snipes. Combined, the three films grossed over $400 million at the global box office. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan as a supporting character, the “daywalker” made its debut in the comic book The Tomb of Dracula #10 in July 1973. Currently, Marvel Studios are working on the second iteration of Blade starring Mahershala Ali, but the project is currently having some production issues.

