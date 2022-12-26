What’s Leaving Hulu at the End of December

The original Blade trilogy is leaving Hulu in December 2022.
Way before superhero movies became cool, New Line Cinema adapted into live-action films Blade, the half-vampire who hunts vampires. The task of portraying the titular antihero was assigned to Wesley Snipes. Combined, the three films grossed over $400 million at the global box office. Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan as a supporting character, the “daywalker” made its debut in the comic book The Tomb of Dracula #10 in July 1973. Currently, Marvel Studios are working on the second iteration of Blade starring Mahershala Ali, but the project is currently having some production issues.
TV Series & Movies Leaving Hulu in December 2022
What to Watch on Hulu Before December 31
- 8 Mile (2002)
- About Last Night (1986)
- About Time (2013)
- Adaptation. (2002)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- America’s Sweethearts (2001)
- American Ultra (2015)
- An American Citizen (1992)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Another Earth (2011)
- Baby Boy (2001)
- Battle of the Year (2013)
- Beerfest (2006)
- Beyond JFK (1991)
- Billboard Dad (1999)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade 2 (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Blast From The Past (1999)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Call (2013)
- Casino (1995)
- Catch and Release (2006)
- Cedar Rapids (2011)
- City of Angels (1998)
- The Collection (2012)
- The Covenant (2006)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
- The Descendants (2011)
- Desperado (1995)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Don’t Say A Word (2001)
- Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
- Drive Angry 3D (2011)
- Evil Dead (2013)
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
- Father of the Bride (1991)
- Father of the Bride II (1995)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- The Final Destination (2009)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- Fired Up! (2009)
- The Fisher King (1991)
- Fright Night (2011)
- The Fugitive (1993)
- Gandhi (1982)
- Get Smart (2008)
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Good Shepherd (2006)
- The Gospel (2005)
- Grandma’s Boy (2006)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- Hall Pass (2011)
- Hancock (2008)
- The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Hulk (2003)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Kusama: Infinity (2018)
- Labios Rojos (2011)
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- Looper (2012)
- Lords of Dogtown (2005)
- Lost In Space (1998)
- Mama (2013)
- The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)
- Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)
- Maverick (1994)
- The New Age (1994)
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
- Ninja Assassin (2009)
- Norman (2017)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Notes on a Scandal (2006)
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
- Open Water (2004)
- Passport to Paris (1999)
- The Patriot (2000)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)
- Phantom (2013)
- The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- Philadelphia (1993)
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Poseidon (2006)
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
- Q & A (1990)
- Robot And Frank (2012)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
- Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
- Short Circuit (1986)
- Silent Hill (2006)
- Sinister 2 (2015)
- The Sixth Sense (1999)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- Snakes On A Plane (2006)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
- Stir Crazy (1980)
- Stripes (1981)
- Stripper (1986)
- Sunchaser (1996)
- Surf’s Up (2007)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- Switching Goals (1999)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
- Terminator Salvation (2009)
- That Night (1993)
- This Christmas (2007)
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- Todo Cambia (2000)
- The Transporter (2002)
- Turtle Beach (1992)
- Twister (1996)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Unbreakable (2000)
- Undercover Brother (2002)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- The Watch (2012)
- What a Girl Wants (2003)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- X-Men (2000)
- Year One (2009)