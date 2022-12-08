(Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Keanu Reeves Reveals Ballerina’s Place on the John Wick Timeline

By Anthony Nash

During a recent appearance at Comic Con Experience 2022 — also known as CCXP — Keanu Reeves revealed just when the upcoming John Wick spin-off film Ballerina takes place.

During a panel for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves was asked if he knew when Ballerina — which stars Ana de Armas — is set within the larger John Wick universe. Reeves confirmed he did and revealed that the spin-off takes place in between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. Reeves also briefly spoke about the upcoming film, divulging some of what to expect from it.

You can check out Reeves’ appearance below:

“[She is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge,” said Reeves. “Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.”

The project was first announced in 2019 following the theatrical debut of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which gave us our first look at the Ballerina assassins who are being trained by the Ruska Roma syndicate led by Anjelica Huston’s character.

Ballerina focuses on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. It will be directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead). The movie will be overseen by James Myers for Lionsgate. The spin-off is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Keanu Reeves, and Chad Stahelski.

Lionsgate is currently in post-production for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023. The studio is also working on the prequel series The Continental, which will be debuting on Peacock.

