Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Additions Revealed

While one of its biggest entry has already been revealed, Xbox has announced the slate of games coming to Game Pass for April 2023. The list includes Ghostwire: Tokyo, NHL 23, Minecraft Legends, and more.

As noted by Xbox, there are five games hitting Game Pass in April, and Ghostwire: Tokyo is one of the newer titles. It did originally come out on PlayStation 5 and PC in March 2022 to decent reviews, but is making its debut on Xbox Series X|S with a brand-new update for all platforms. This patch is adding a new wave-based survival mode, more enemies, additional abilities, and more.

Minecraft Legends is another day-one release, but it did not previously come out on another system. This action strategy spin-off was one of the few stars of one of Xbox’s recent showcases. Even though it is coming to Game Pass for both PC and Xbox platforms, it’ll also be launching on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 the same day.

Here’s the full list of April 2023 Game Pass additions:

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – April 4

(Console and PC) – April 4 Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

(Cloud and Console) – April 6 Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12 NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13

(Console) EA Play – April 13 Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18

Goat Simulator has also made its return to Game Pass in cloud and console form after being removed in March. The 10-hour trial for EA Sports PGA Tour for Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers also recently went live. And lastly, Everspace 2 is making its full release on PC on April 6 after being in early access.

However, while April brings five new additions to the Game Pass lineup, seven games are also leaving on April 15. These games are: