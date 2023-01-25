Everything Announced at the Xbox Developer_Direct

As promised, Xbox held a small Developer_Direct that showed off a few different first-party games including Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and more. Here’s everything that was at the show.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang walked through some of Minecraft Legends‘ core mechanics and some of their favorite strategies. The tactical action game is coming out on April 18 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will come to Game Pass, too. The PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch versions were not mentioned during the stream, but Mojang noted after on Twitter that it is coming out on those platforms on the same day.

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 walked through how it is upgrading the racing experience for Forza Motorsport. It will have over 500 cars at launch with more than 800 upgrades, more realistic lighting, 20 environments (including five new ones), and an improved soundscape that’s been mixed natively for more realistic audio formats like Dolby Atmos and Windows Sonic. The physics model is, according to the team, greater than the Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined. It doesn’t have a release date, however, and is still slated for sometime in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Hi-Fi Rush

This is a new game from Tango Softworks, the team behind The Evil Within games and Ghostwire: Tokyo. It’s quite far from the horror genre and is a rhythmic action game where players can “help create a living soundtrack.” Attacking to the beat is more effective, somewhat like 2022’s Metal: Hellsinger, but not mandatory. Hi-Fi Rush did previously leak, but it wasn’t clear what the game actually was. It is coming out today on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be on Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Necrom is the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online and will come out in June. All past chapters (including over 20 pieces of DLC) are available for free for a limited time. However, this trial requires the base game, and the end date wasn’t specified. A full Necrom reveal is coming after the event, but Necrom is releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 20 and headed to PC on June 5. The PS4 and PS5 versions were not mentioned.

Redfall

Arkane Studios went into some abilities and weapons in Redfall and also dove into how its open world and side missions are structured. While it was leaked beforehand, the team also announced that the vampire shooter will be coming out on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2. It will be on Game Pass, as well.