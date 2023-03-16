Far Cry 5 Gets PS5, Xbox Series X|S Update, Free Trial for Fifth Anniversary

Far Cry 6 is done and dusted after multiple free patches and paid expansions, but that hasn’t stopped Ubisoft from going back and updating its last numbered Far Cry game. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Ubisoft has updated Far Cry 5 to support the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and announced a free trial for it.

Ubisoft recently hinted it was coming, but the 1.18 update adds 60 frames per second support for those on newer consoles. This applies to the campaign, co-op, arcade mode, and its multiple pieces of DLC. And since the Xbox Series X|S version already got a frame rate boost in May 2021, it now just runs at an enhanced native resolution. It runs at 1080p on Xbox Series S, 4K on Xbox Series X, and a dynamic resolution that hovers around 1620p on PS5, according to Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has made somewhat of a habit of updating older games to support the current generation of consoles. It patched Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Crew 2, The Division 2, and For Honor to achieve higher frame rates and even updated Assassin’s Creed Chronicles and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate to function better on PS5 since they had specific issues on that system. There are also multiple Ubisoft games like Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Watch Dogs, and Watch Dogs 2 that support FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.

This comes just in time for the free weekend, which gives users free access to the game on all platforms from March 23 to March 27. Progress will carry over to the main game, too, and while it works for PlayStation users regardless of their PlayStation Plus status, those on Xbox need Xbox Live Gold. The full game has also been on PlayStation Plus Extra since December 2022 and Game Pass since July 2022.

Ubisoft has also not mentioned any possible updates for Far Cry New Dawn, the tepidly received post-apocalyptic spin-off that came out the following year. However, like Far Cry 5, it supports FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S.