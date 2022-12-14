Marvel’s Avengers’ Iron Man Is Getting His 2012 Movie Armor

A new Iron Man costume is set to arrive in Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers this week, and it might be one of the more iconic costumes for the character to ever wear.

This latest costume is inspired by the 2012 Marvel Studios ensemble blockbuster The Avengers. While it’s a bit a surprising that the costume hasn’t appeared in the game yet, the original iconic MCU look will be available in the game’s marketplace on December 15 likely for 1,400 Credits (or about $14).

"The Avengers. That's what we call ourselves; sort of like a team. Earth's mightiest heroes-type-of-thing."



? Iron Man's Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' 'The Avengers' lands in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/zEfbmnF2oj — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 14, 2022

As one of the main stars of the game, Iron Man has a ton of different outfits, including ones that harken back to iconic comic arcs such as Original Sin or even the more obscure War of the Realms, which gave Iron Man a medieval makeover. Instead of any unique looks or frills, however, this costume from the 2012 film adheres much more to the traditional Iron Man look, and now brings the character in line with Thor and Captain America who have already received their costumes from the same movie.

The Avengers‘ Iron Man variant was also recently revealed by noted Marvel’s Avengers leaker and dataminer Miller, who also discovered that another costume based on the 2008 film Iron Man was set to arrive in the game at some point as well. This costume seems to be based on the original silver prototype armor that Stark builds in his home. It will sit alongside the completed armor set from the film, as Crystal Dynamics added that red and gold variant to the game in September 2021.