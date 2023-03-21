Aliens: Dark Descent Release Date Revealed in New Gameplay Explainer

Tindalos Interactive’s Aliens game has been a bit of a mystery. However, the studio has now divulged more information about the real-time squad-based tactical action game along with revealing its release date. Aliens: Dark Descent will come out on June 20 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

IGN’s exclusive gameplay trailer explains the gist of players can expect. Players control a whole squad at the same time and issue orders, and the system is smart enough to give the most fitting member of the team the job. Tindalos claims that those who play on keyboard and mouse as well as controller will have plenty of control of their group. Slowing down time is a key element, too, as it lets players issues orders more effectively and accurately. Some of this is shown in a firefight with other humanoid beings.

Careful play is encouraged since death is permanent. Once a squad member is offed, there’s no coming back. Those who come out alive can be upgraded and customized. There are also open levels according to Tindalos where players can complete main and side objectives.