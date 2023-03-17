Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer Spotlights the Return of the King

It’s becoming a bit of a pattern, but Bandai Namco has released yet another Tekken 8 trailer of classic character it had previously confirmed yet hadn’t shown much of. This latest trailer is all about King, the popular masked luchador fighter who has, in one form or another, been in every Tekken game.

King’s trailer gives a glimpse of his giant record-setting move set. He’s shown doing a ton of different grapples, as well as some counters. A handful of these utilize the Heat system, which is new to Tekken 8. King was also in prior footage of the game, but he hasn’t gotten the spotlight until now.

And as was the case with the other trailers, Bandai Namco still has yet to confirm Tekken 8‘s release date. It has, however, been releasing character trailers quite rapidly as of late.