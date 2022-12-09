Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer Pits Jin Versus Kazuya

Bandai Namco teased some Tekken 8 gameplay footage at a PlayStation State of Play and now the team has taken to The Game Awards to show more of the fighting game. This newest trailer had all sorts of brawling from plenty of Tekken‘s iconic combatants.

These fighters include Kazuya, Jin, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, Jun, and Paul, the latter of whom looks a little different than usual. The trailer also bounced back and forth between gameplay and cinematics. Tekken 8 didn’t get a release date, but it is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Bandai Namco had previously teased that Tekken 8 would be at the show with some promotional materials before taking to Twitter and spelling it out. Katsuhiro Harada also put out a silly hype video poking fun at his “Don’t ask me for shit” shirt.