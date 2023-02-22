Here’s PlayStation VR2’s Entire Launch Lineup

PlayStation VR2 is finally out and multiple developers have released launch trailers to welcome in the new headset. And while Sony has tried to lay out the full launch lineup, these trailers, along with their listings on the PlayStation Store, give a more accurate picture. Here’s every PS VR2 launch game.

Full PS VR2 Launch Lineup

Light Brigade

Light Brigade is a roguelike with magic and first-person shooting. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition

Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition is a remastered version of the city-building game that was released in 2022.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky‘s free Fractal update is out now and contains a lot more than PS VR2 support.

Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip‘s new season starts on May 1 and will have five new scenes over its duration. It’s a well-regarded rhythm-focused shooter. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Ragnarock

Ragnarock has players slamming drums on a Viking ship and is one of PS VR2’s many launch rhythm games.

Townsmen VR

Townsmen VR is a city-building game set far in the past.

Tentacular

Tentacular is a puzzle game where players inhabit a large benevolent sea creature.

Demeo

Demeo is a turn-based tactical RPG that’s meant to emulate a tabletop game. Both the PS VR and PS VR2 versions will be bundled together.

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Unplugged: Air Guitar is a rhythm game that has players strum in the air like they were playing an instrument-free version of Guitar Hero.

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending is a job simulator where players bartend for aliens. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Runner

Runner is a cyberpunk shooter that strongly resembles Akira.

Swordsman VR

Swordsman VR is a melee action game. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate is an anime detective game.

The Tale of Onogoro

The Tale of Onogoro is a anime puzzle game. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is an action game set in Guerrilla Games’ popular universe, and Sony’s biggest first-party launch game.

Drums Rock

Drums Rock is the second drumming game to launch with PS VR2 and has players crashing cymbals as if they were rock and roll legends.

Cosmonious High

Cosmonious High is a quirky game in the style of Owlchemy Labs’ other titles like Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Job Simulator

Job Simulator was one of the more notable PS VR launch titles in 2016, and the now the acclaimed goofy collection is now on PS VR2. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Vacation Simulator

Vacation Simulator is similarly odd like its spiritual predecessor, but takes players to a vacation resort. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Zenith: The Lost City

Zenith: The Lost City is a first-person MMO set in virtual reality. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

After the Fall – Complete Edition

After the Fall – Complete Edition is a co-op wave-based survival game where players blast hordes of undead fodder. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder is an action co-op shooter with Western, Lovecraftian, and steampunk elements. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded is a shooting gallery based in the movie franchise.

Altair Breaker

Altair Breaker is a futuristic first-person melee game.

Les Mills BodyCombat

Les Mills BodyCombat is a workout game.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Enhanced Edition is an upgraded version of the original 2020 VR game.

Resident Evil Village

This update is also out now for the game, but players also must download a separate (and free) DLC pack on the PlayStation Store.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7‘s free PS VR2 update is also out now and contains more than just VR support.

Rez Infinite

Rez Infinite is an update to the PS VR shooter which was also an update to the unique PlayStation 2 original. Those with the PS VR version will have to pay $9.99 for the upgrade.

Tetris Effect

Tetris Effect‘s PS VR2 update has loads of new modes and offers even more ways to play the classic puzzle game. Those with the PS VR version will have to pay $9.99 for the upgrade.

Synth Riders Remastered

Synth Riders Remastered has been overhauled for PS VR2 and is akin to the popular rhythm game Beat Saber. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

The rest of these games didn’t get launch trailers, per se, but so only general trailers have been attached that may or may not specifically reflect the PS VR2 version.

Moss

Moss is an puzzle adventure game starring a small mouse and was one of the PS VR’s most acclaimed games. It boasts better visuals over the original release. There is no upgrade path for existing PS VR owners.

Moss Book II

Moss Book II is the 2022 sequel to the popular adventure game. There is no upgrade path for PS VR owners.

Kayak VR: Mirage

This smooth kayaking game takes players all over the world.

NFL Pro Era

NFL Pro Era lets players be a quarterback. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places is a puzzle game where players construct a picture out of 3D puzzle pieces. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat is a rhythm game where players can also hang around with VTuber Kizuna AI.

Song in the Smoke Rekindled

Song in the Smoke Rekindled is a remastered version of the 2021 survival game. Those with the PS VR version will get a free upgrade.

Thumper

Thumper is a unique “rhythm violence” game unlike other games in the genre. Those with the PS VR version will have to pay $4.99 for the upgrade.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is adventure game set in the Jurassic World universe.

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All Star

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All Star is, as its name implies, a football game, but doesn’t have licensed teams.

Garden of the Sea

Garden of the Sea is a relaxing sim game where players can create their own little island getaway, grow crops, pet the local wildlife, and more.

Pavlov

Pavlov is a popular VR shooter on PC and specializes in more realistic weapon mechanics and community support.

The Last Clockwinder

The Last Clockwinder was an acclaimed puzzle game that has players interacting with past versions of themselves to solve puzzles.

Fantavision 202X

Fantavision 202X is an action puzzle game that started out on the PS2.

What the Bat?

What the Bat? is a silly spiritual to successor to What the Golf? and has little to do with baseball.