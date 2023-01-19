Tetris, Creed, & More Join PS VR2 Launch Window Lineup

PlayStation VR2’s launch lineup has slowly been growing over the last few months. Sony has now gone even further and confirmed a whole new array of titles that will be there on February 22, as well as a few more that will trickle in over the following weeks and months.

As shown on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed a concise picture of the games coming to PS VR2 during the launch window. A vast majority them will be there at launch, but a few are slated for just after. This newest post also doesn’t include every game that has been revealed so far and has some slight changes when compared to previous posts about the headset. This picture includes the latest batch of reveals, which are as follows:

Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes was a beloved narrative title from 2021 and will be coming to PS VR2 on March 10 for $14.99. It’s a unique game that tells a touching tale that advances when players blink their eyes. The virtual reality headset itself will be able to track that unique input style, which was previously captured through a camera on PC and mobile.

Kayak VR: Mirage

This PS VR2 launch game is, as its title implies, lets players row a kayak through realistic natural environments. It came to PC in 2022 and was received well.

Pavlov

Pavlov came to PC in 2017 is a multiplayer military shooter that has a “heavy focus on community features.” It has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and will be there at PS VR2’s launch.

Puzzling Places

Puzzling Places is a puzzle game with 3D puzzle pieces that made its way to other headsets (including PS VR) in 2021 and scored well. It will now have sharper textures, a higher rendering resolution, eye tracking, and haptic feedback and roomscale support. It’ll also run at 120 frames per second, have a 1,000-piece puzzle, and be a free upgrade for those with the PS4 version when it launches alongside PS VR2.

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled

Song in the Smoke is a survival game that originally came to VR headsets in 2021 and will be a free upgrade for those with the PS4 version. However, this PS VR2 launch port will have a new free jump and clamber mode.

Synth Riders: Remastered Edition

Synth Riders has come out on other headsets since 2018, and now the VR rhythm game is launching with PS VR2. Like other games here, it will have remastered visuals, haptic feedback support, and better load times. Players with the PS4 version will also get a free upgrade and get all the DLC they’ve already purchased.

What the Bat?

What the Bat? released in 2022 and follows What the Golf?‘s brand of weird, slapstick humor, but uses a different sport. It’ll launch alongside PS VR2.

Thumper

Thumper is yet another PS VR launch hit that is also launching with PS VR2. This “rhythm violence” game has players controlling a space beetle and reacting to the music. It doesn’t seem to have a free upgrade path, though.

NFL Pro Era

NFL Pro Era released in 2022 and will be a free upgrade for PS VR owners. This football game lets players be the quarterback of their favorite NFL team when it comes out with PS VR2.

Rez Infinite

Enhance’s Rez Infinite launched with PS VR and is also launching with PS VR2. It will be playable on PS5 outside of VR and have a $9.99 upgrade fee for those with the PS4 version. PS4 saves can also be transferred to this native PS5 port. Players will be able to aim with their eyeballs this time around and experience enhanced haptic feedback through the controllers and headset.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Enhance’s Tetris Effect: Connected is also launching with PS VR2. It will have a $9.99 upgrade fee for existing owners and be playable outside of VR natively on PS5. It’ll even let users import their PS4 save. Players can now activate Zone by closing and opening their eyes and experience haptic feedback through the controller and headset.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition is a remaster of the 2018 VR boxing title and will have reworked online multiplayer, cross-platform play, and tie-ins to the upcoming Creed III. However, it won’t be launching with PS VR2.

The Last Clockwinder

The Last Clockwinder was one of the standout VR games in 2022 and is launching with PS VR2. Players have to creatively solve Rube Goldberg-like puzzles in a number of different ways and do so by recording their actions and playing them back through a number of different robotic clones.

Job Simulator

Job Simulator was not previously confirmed, but will be joining the launch roster alongside Owlchemy Labs’ Cosmonious High. This was one of the more praised games in PS VR’s launch lineup in 2016 and has players doing odd tasks in an office setting. It’s not confirmed to have a free upgrade.

Vacation Simulator

Vacation Simulator was also not confirmed until now and it is similarly unclear if it will have a free upgrade. This game has a similar tone to its spiritual predecessor and swaps out office tasks with vacation-oriented ones.

Sony also laid out the full launch window lineup, which is as follows: