11 Games PlayStation VR2 Needs to Have

PlayStation VR2’s launch is riddled with ports, which makes sense given its lack of backward compatibility and the need to expose VR games to as many people in that niche as possible. However, while it still needs its share of new and original games, PS VR2 could still use more previously released VR games to fill out its library. There are plenty of PC and Meta Quest games that never made the jump to console, and the ones that did were often hamstrung by the PS VR’s staggering limitations. Combined with the great PS VR titles that can’t make the jump, there are plenty of candidates worthy of a PS VR2 upgrade.

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR originally came out at a time when PlayStation VR’s issues were becoming even harder to overlook. It probably didn’t help that it was released just two weeks after The Last of Us Part II, a game that had quite a blast radius, and wasn’t nearly as stunning as Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, Sony’s previous Marvel game.

Still, that doesn’t overshadow how Iron Man VR is still an engaging VR title that puts players in one of pop culture’s most iconic suits. Flying around and shooting down robots as Iron Man was quite the fantasy and not nearly as nauseating as it sounded. However, Meta did just acquire Camouflaj, its developer, ahead of Iron Man VR‘s Meta Quest 2 port, meaning a PS VR2 iteration might be a little less likely.

Blood & Truth

Blood & Truth is also another one of Sony’s better VR games, but it didn’t have a comic book license to lean on. Blasting away at British thugs was thrilling and a shining example of a fairly basic experience that was enhanced by the intimacy of the VR medium. It even got a PS5-specific patch that boosted the frame rate, resolution, and asset details, so a full port doesn’t seem too out of the question.

Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil 4 remake will have PS VR2 “content,” but it’s almost assuredly not going to be as good as playing the full game in virtual reality. The 2022 Quest 2 release was exactly that and adds an incredible new perspective to the classic action horror game. Taking a cue from the fantastic Wii port, this VR version further cements how impeccably Resident Evil 4 is designed since it’s still a blast to slice and shoot at the infected beings using motion controls.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was one of PS VR’s best games, but it never officially left the PlayStation 4, meaning that (outside of unofficial mods) it was trapped on a rather weak console headset. Capcom ported RE7 to the PS5 in June 2022, which means that the company has an opportunity to finally fully realize this entry for more capable hardware. Village is already launching with PS VR2 and is bringing some new features, but it would pair nicely with an upgraded port of its stellar predecessor, even if Capcom doesn’t add in the new elements from Village.

Hitman

Like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Hitman is yet another game that would bolster the platform’s need for longer and more traditional titles. The PS VR version was limited to the wonky DualShock 4 controls, something a PS VR2 port would not be held back by. IO Interactive eventually added VR support to the PC version and demonstrated how the team is capable of patching VR into other ports later down the line.

However, unlike every other game on this list, Hitman doesn’t actually play that well in VR, even on PC. The interactions are extremely inconsistent and often don’t take advantage of the intuitive nature of the medium in a way that is rather dated. It’s generally messy, but a new PS VR2 version would be a fitting time for IO to finally clean up how Hitman plays in virtual reality and realize the potential that is there sitting under a thick layer of jank.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

PS VR2’s lack of backwards compatibility is gutting news for many reasons, and Astro Bot Rescue Mission is arguably the biggest one. It was easily one of Sony’s best VR games, which makes it puzzling that a PS VR2 port wasn’t ready to go at launch. A director’s cut of this imaginative platformer would have been enticing since it could offer new experiences for returning players and possibly serve as a test ground for an inevitable sequel. Regardless if it is an enhanced edition or not, it would be grim if PS VR2 didn’t eventually get some version of Team Asobi’s VR hit.

Superhot VR

The appeal of dodging bullets like Neo from The Matrix is still quite high and why Superhot VR would be an excellent PS VR2 game even six or so years from its original launch. This iteration of the Superhot franchise works perfectly for VR, as it distills the formula down to its essentials to fit within the VR medium. It’s endlessly entertaining and would no longer be held back by PS VR’s dubious Move controllers.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is not truly the most interactive video game, but just being in the world of Star Wars is compelling enough. The intimacy of this Darth Vader-focused storyline would benefit from PS VR2’s added fidelity and make for a nice companion piece to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, which is an example of ILMxLab remastering an older VR game for PS VR2.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars: Squadrons is, however, much more interactive Star Wars game. Being able to fly around and shoot down enemy ships would be a more thrilling way to engage with the Star Wars universe and fits well in the VR medium. The technical bump would only enhance the feeling of being in the cockpit, too, and give PS VR2 users one more substantial game to chew on, as it has a full multiplayer mode and narrative campaign.

Stormland

Insomniac Games may be busy with Marvel games now, but it did develop a handful of VR titles before being acquired by Sony. Stormland was one of the more interesting projects, as it fused the gunplay of Resistance with some of the faster traversal techniques that loosely evoked the developer’s work in Sunset Overdrive and Spider-Man. This combination resulted in Insomniac’s highest-rated VR game. Even though Oculus Studios originally published it, Sony now owns the Stormland IP, meaning it is technically feasible that a PS VR2 port could come down the line.

Half-Life: Alyx

There’s a possibility that Valve might not want to port its biggest game to other VR platforms when it has its own VR headset and storefront on PC, but that still doesn’t mean that a PS VR2 port of Half-Life: Alyx is completely out of the question. Alyx would be quite an experience to have on the PlayStation platform because it is a remarkable shooter that blends Valve’s signature style of gameplay and storytelling and seamlessly translates it to the VR medium. Getting something as massive as a Half-Life game would give console users a way to experience one of the most polished VR games and show that Sony is serious about supporting the headset.