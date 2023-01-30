New PS5 Ad Teases Spider-Man 2, Possibly Hints at Another Uncharted

Spider-Man 2 is still slated for fall 2023, but hasn’t gotten a proper trailer since its PlayStation Showcase reveal. It’s unclear when Sony is going to fully lift the veil on the superhero title, but it did show up in a recent PlayStation 5 ad. The ad in question runs through a number of known PS5 games, as well as one that isn’t as obvious.

This “Live from PS5” ad kicks off with Spider-Man 2 and shows Peter Parker and Miles Morales briefly swinging through the city, as well as a bunch of people webbed up above the street. There’s no gameplay, though. The fine print also reiterates the fall release window, but isn’t more specific.

The rest covers other games like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, Final Fantasy XVI, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima, Destiny, Stray, The Callisto Protocol, and The Last of Us Part I.

However, there’s one game that isn’t as clearly defined. As shown by the above slideshow, there are three sections from a game that show a woman in a cave with a torch approaching some sort of artifact.

It’s unknown who this is, but many are inferring that it is another Uncharted game. No such title has been announced, but there has been some evidence that possibly points to another entry being in production. A Naughty Dog recruiter said the studio was scouting for talent that could build teams for “not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted.” And while not specific, another job listing from one of Sony’s internal teams stated that it was working with Naughty Dog on a “beloved franchise.”

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann said that it had “moved on” from Uncharted, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that it would help or oversee another team tasked with creating another Uncharted. Naughty Dog did oversee Bend Studio’s Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and The Last of Us Part I also started out at Sony’s Visual Arts Support Group before being moved internally, according to Bloomberg. Lost Legacy Creative Director Shaun Escayg even told GamesRadar that the Naughty Dog loves the series and wants to see more of it, noting that we should “never say never.” Loose rumblings have pointed to a reboot, but those allegations have not been corroborated and nothing has been confirmed.

Parts of this trailer started releasing in other parts of the world last night, as some were posting how they saw it in Australia. The “spring 2023” date is still the same time frame, as spring in Australia is at the same time as fall in the Northern Hemisphere.