Spider-Man 2 Release Date Window Confirmed

Sony hasn’t said much officially about Spider-Man 2 after the teaser from September 2021. And while there still is no follow-up trailer, Sony did reveal that Spider-Man 2 is releasing in fall 2023 on PlayStation 5.

The company put up an article on the PlayStation Blog looking forward to 2023. There’s not much else other than a release window confirmation, but Creative Director Bryan Intihar did speak broadly about working on the title.

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers,” said Intihar. “Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

This release window was previously leaked through one of the game’s writers. As found by Evan Filarca on Twitter, Jamie Mayer put on her website that she worked on Spider-Man 2 and attached a fall 2023 release window to it. That detail was later scrubbed.

As noted by PlayStation Size, the Spider-Man 2 logo also showed up in the PlayStation Store’s backend, which hinted at an imminent announcement (the page is now live). Insomniac Games Community Director James Stevenson even tweeted out a random GIF from the game’s first trailer on December 10, further teasing some sort of announcement.