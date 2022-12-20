Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns Gets HiDive Release Date

HiDive announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the anime Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns starting later this month, with episodes set to begin streaming on December 27, 2022.

The series, which was also recently released as a complete collection from Sentai Filmworks, will see two episodes added to HiDive every Tuesday, with the first two episodes debuting on Tuesday, December 27 at 12 p.m. EST. The series has 26 episodes in total, so the streaming should last well into the new year for fans looking to watch or relive the anime.

Originally debuting in 2007, Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns is based on the adult visual novel Toka Gettan, which also received a manga adaptation in 2005 that ran for two volumes until concluding in 2008. The series even received a PlayStation 2 game in 2009.

“Toka Kamiazuma inherited his clan’s duty to protect the magical land of Kamitsumihara when he discovered his body holds Sekiken, a mythical stone sword, but his connection to the land only deepens when he meets the strangely intriguing Momoka Kawakabe,” reads the synopsis for the series. “Inexplicably drawn to one another, soon destiny’s inescapable threads pull Toka and Momoka into a web of dark secrets and ancient tragedies that will bring an ancient legend to life and change the face of Kamitsumihara forevermore.”