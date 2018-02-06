Game of Thrones creators to write, produce new series of Star Wars movies

Lucasfilm has announced that the creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise are headed to a galaxy far, far away! David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films for the company which are separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the previously announced trilogy that is in development from Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

No release dates have been set for the new films by the studio, and currently no official release dates have been announced beyond the 2019 premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX.

